The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is one of the biggest events for all comic book and movie fans. The event is currently taking place in the San Diego Convention Centre where a huge mass of people have shown up to get updates on their favourite comic book-based movies and shows. On the second day of the event, Marvel, Paramount and many other production houses teased their upcoming projects and also announced new seasons of several shows. The creators of Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks recently unveiled the trailer of its much-awaited Season 3.

The cast and creators of Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 unveiled the trailer along with some character portraits for the original animated comedy series. The official trailer of the upcoming season was also unveiled on the official Twitter handle of the show. The tweet announced the show's third season and revealed that it will release on August 25. It read, "Prepare for warp 10 excitement! StarTrekLowerDecks Season 3 is coming August 25th."

Prepare for warp 10 excitement! #StarTrekLowerDecks Season 3 is coming August 25th. ✨ #StarTrekSDCC pic.twitter.com/Tfe1f9ogXJ — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 23, 2022

The new assets of the series were revealed during a panel at Comic-COn's Hall H. It also featured its Emmy-winning creator Mike McMahan and more. Unveiling the all-new poster of the show, Paramount Plus wrote, "They’re on a search for justice and adventure, Lower Decks style." Take a look.

The cast of the show, including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells and many others, were present at the panel. When asked about his character Brad Boimler and what surprise it holds for the third season, Jack Quaid revealed that it has gotten more confident. Quaid said, "I love Boimler so much. I love how confident he’s gotten. He was always by the book but he’s getting more and more confident and I’m proud of Boimler."

Jack, what surprised you about your characters evolution.

“I love Boimler so much. I love how confident he’s gotten. He was always by the book but he’s getting more and more confident and I’m proud of Boimler.” -@JackQuaid92 — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 23, 2022

Dawnn Lewis also talked about her love for Star Trek and said, "I and my 3 brothers loved Star Trek growing up and when I got this audition, not knowing what it was for, I did my best Captain Sisko and Captain Picard impression."

Dawn, how does it feel to be a captain on #StarTrek?

“I and my 3 brothers loved Star Trek growing up and when I got this audition, not knowing what it was for, I did my best Captain Sisko and Captain Picard impression.” -Dawnn Lewis — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 23, 2022

More about Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks is a Paramount Plus original animated comedy series that follows the support group serving on one of the least important ships of Starfleet, the USS Cerritos, as they look to perform their duties amid various difficulties. According to Deadline, the show's third season will see the challenges in the USS Cerritos ensigns in hilarious ways that they could never imagine.

Image: Instagram/@startrekonpplus