Star Trek: Discovery Season 4: All You Need To Know About The Plot, Cast And Release Date

Star Trek Discovery is the seventh series of Star Trek series. The show has aired for three seasons so far and the fourth season is currently being filmed in Canada. Star Trek: Discovery season 4 was greenlit last year in October 2020. It will follow the events in the third season and take the story ahead.

The trailer for the series is not yet released because the filming has just begun a few months ago. The filming is expected to finish by June 2021. The trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 4 can be expected in the second half of 2021, provided the filming goes smoothly. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 release date is not yet revealed, but the series will return to Paramount+ and will also be released on Netflix.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Plot

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will be set in the 32nd Century just like the previous seasons. The third season ended with Michael Burnham becoming the captain of the ship. The promises to show more diversity in the cast, with Adira's transgender boyfriend Gray will be seen more in the fourth season. Not many details are revealed by the makers of the show, but some hints for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 plot were dropped.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Michelle Paradise revealed that they will take the story ahead, the way they have been doing so far, but at the same time, they will also focus on the characters and their chain of thought. She also mentioned that will continue with the 'episodic feel' for the show. Emerald Chain, was eliminated in season 3. That brings to question what kind of new villain will the unit face this time.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Cast

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery will see much of the original cast reprising their roles. Sonequa Martin-Green will be seen as Michael Burnham, along with Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, among others. Oded Fehr along with David Cronenberg will be seen in prominent roles, whereas Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander in recurring roles as Adira Tal and Gray Tal, respectively.