Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Re-shooting May Have Caused Rumours Of A Fifth Season

The much-awaited Star Trek: Discovery season 4 reshoots have hinted at the possibility of season five of the show being on the cards. The rumours have ignited due to a tweet exchange when the writer Kyle Jarrow tweeted a photo of him in face paint to which another writer from Discovery, Michelle Paradise, tweeted back "If you don’t show up for the first day of the room with that exact look, I’ll be seriously bummed.” This led to a floating rumour that Discovery is getting a fifth season.

However, Paradise just revealed on Twitter that she’s heading back to Toronto to finish shooting on season four of Star Trek: Discovery. The writers involved in the reshooting have to curate content and create new stuff to be used in the show, which means, this is something different from her earlier statement regarding the “first day of the room".

Moments away from takeoff for my first (and last!) trip to Toronto for season 4. Grateful to finally have the opportunity to go - and super excited to see our last few weeks of filming. I’ll try to post some non-spoilery pics from set… #StarTrekDiscovery — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) August 9, 2021

Deliberation about Star Trek Season 5 continues

Debates have been going around the validity of the reports surrounding the cancellation of Star Trek: Discovery after season four finishes. The report comes from unverified sources, who claimed that the show was running over budget. These are just rumours but may have some validity to them. The show's Lower Decks and Picard are filming the second and the third season of their respective shows back-to-back.

Before the pandemic. Discovery was supposed to film seasons four and five back to back, but ever since the series made a comeback, there hasn't been any conversation about the show’s fifth season. Apart from this, another update came around the same time as the pandemic was the merger of Viacom and CBS. Now the merger is all about making their streaming service Paramount+ a success. And at this point, they would not want to flesh out extra money, cancelling the projects that go overboard.

ViacomCBS leased the streaming rights of the Star Trek film catalogue to other non-ViacomCBS owned streaming services. The idea arises out of the fact that they might generate more revenue in a deal with another provider than they could through subscribers. Clearly, the streamers don't consider the show as their moneymaker.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery will release at some point in late 2021, it's been confirmed. The show will roll out on Paramount Plus in the US and is expected to release on Netflix elsewhere. The first trailer of the fourth season already exists where the audiences can see what the writers have planned for Burnham and the crew in the latest installment of the TV show.

(IMAGE- @BLEX_MEDIA/ INSTA)