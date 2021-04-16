Star Vs Food Episode 1 Review: A Playful Kareena Kapoor Khan Is An Inspiration In Disguise

Star vs Food episode 1, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has made it to Discovery Plus. The premiere episode of the much-talked-about series is set in a Mumbai-based restaurant known as "The Love Fools", a fine dining restaurant that specializes in global cuisine. The episode in question sees the actor, who, as per her own admission, is not much of a cook, make an intricate dish for her group of friends who pay her a visit at the restaurant in question during the final few moments of the show. Read on for the Star vs Food episode 1 review.

Star vs Food episode 1 review:

The episode opens with an introduction to Kareena Kapoor Khan by the actor herself, during which she can be seen expressing her excitement regarding the culinary journey she is about to embark on. Minutes later, an excited yet nervous Kareena makes her way to the kitchen, where she discusses what she's going to cook for her friends. Once the same is finalized, the duo can be seen getting down to work, with Kareena in the driving seat as the person who will make the traditional Pizza dough, Parmesan sidings, and the intricate Pesto sauce from scratch for her dish and ultimately her friends-cum-team mates.

What the episode at large essentially does is preach the message of "If you are positive, determined and willing to give your best, you can achieve results that you hadn't even dreamt of" as Kareena, a first-time cook, is seen doing everything that a chef with years of experience has to do. She can be seen playing around, procrastinating, and even expressing her fatigue, but she gets the job done, the result of which is a unique form of Pizza that is loved and adored by everybody who ate it.

Star vs Food Episode 1 promo:

Talking about the tone and execution-style, the tone of the entire episode is light and the location of the episode is easy on the eyes, much like the music, which feels apt and also easy on the ears. Kareena Kapoor's show in itself tries to be a reflection of its leading duo, simple yet elegant; muted yet aesthetically pleasing. And it works for the most part. But, one thing that it doesn't truly bring to the forefront is the amount of labour that is actually required to make the dish that Kareena makes in the episode. Star vs Food Episode 1 could have used a little more of that.

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food, which is a Discovery+ Original, will see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while for them. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring the Lal Singh Chaddha star, is already available for streaming on the website of the streaming service. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.