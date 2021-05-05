Star Wars Day: Disney Unveils Teaser Of First Ever Real Lightsaber; Watch

On the occasion of Star Wars Day which falls on "May the 4th", Disney surprised their fans by giving the public its first look at a real, retractable lightsaber. The first glimpse of the lightsaber was given to the audience in April by Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro. In the 14-second video that was released, the character Rey who is a Jakku scavenger is seen holding the lightsaber as she turns to say "Light. Darkness. A balance.". This is a character reference quote from the movie The Last Jedi. Read further to know more about it.

Disney releases real lightsaber on Star Wars Day

Disney in their blog post revealed that the popular weapon will be seen in action at the beginning of 2022. This will take place in Disneyland and people can see it when they will be transported from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida to the theme park's new Galactic Starcruiser Hotel. The company said that watching the lightsaber activate in front of the audience's eyes will be just one of the countless things that will be left to unfold. From the moment the audience arrives at the park to the moment they will depart, they will be transported to the Star Wars world where every moment and even conversation will determine their personal journey.

The guests who will be joining the ride will enter into a special launch pod which will take them through hyperspace to the massive Halcyon starcruiser. Along with this, they will also get a chance to interact with a group of familiar and new characters from the movie franchise. It will include a plucky ship's mechanic, the starcruiser's strong and charismatic captain, and lastly a galactic superstar who can fascinate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi'lek finger. Along with this, the guest will also have an opportunity to learn and train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber.

Disney also released a slew of new Star Wars collectables. The new range of Star Wars Day collectables includes merchandise related to the new Disney+ Star Wars Series, titled The Bad Batch. It will also include a Star Wars Legacy lightsaber, more specifically, the Rose Gold version that was wielded by the late Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa in the Star Wars films.

Image: Star Wars' Instagram