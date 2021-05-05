Star Wars Day: 'The Big Bang Theory' Makers Share Iconic Scene On The Occasion

In order to celebrate Star Wars Day, the makers of The Big Bang Theory, one of the longest-running sitcoms in the history of western television, have released a clip featuring an iconic scene from The Big Bang Theory's Star Wars Day episode. As one will soon see, the clip from The Big Bang Theory episode in question sees Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstader explaining why does Star Wars Day fall on May 4th to Kaley Cuoco's Penny. Leonard's clarification is followed by Kunal Nayyar saying "May the 4th be with you. Get it?". The final section of the opening scene of the aforementioned The Big Bang Theory episode sees Penny making a face and explaining why is she doing so.

The clip from The Big Bang Theory's Star Wars Day episode:

It must also be noted that amongst the various personalities who have made a cameo appearance on the eponymous show, there was a Mark Hamill as well. As it turns out, the Luke Skywalker of the Star Wars film franchise himself played the priest in a sequence that saw Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper and Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler finally tying the knot. The very first time that Hamill made an appearance on the episode in question was when the search for his on-screen pet brought him to the door of Simon Helberg's Howard Wolowitz.

Mark Hamill's cameo appearance in The Big Bang Theory:

A little about Star Wars Day:

Every year, in order to celebrate the works of George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, May 4th is observed as Star Wars Day. May 4th is the day that has been chosen by the fans since phonetically, May the 4th sounds like 'May the force'. The same is a part of the iconic Star Wars phrase "May The Force be with you". On the occasion, several other actors have posted content related to Star Wars film franchise on their respective social media handles. The posts of one such example, Jack Black, can be found below.