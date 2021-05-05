Star Wars director JJ Abrams is selling his Pacific Palisades estate for $22 million after seven years of calling it home. His traditional home hit the market on April 28 as per property records. Abrams initially purchased the property with his wife in 2014 for $14.47 million. Read ahead to know more.

According to New York Post, the director is selling his five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property that he purchased with Katie McGrath, seven years ago. The purchase took place around the time his blockbuster franchise began filming. His East Coast-style traditional home is about 7,396 square feet. The house consists of a sun-drenched game room and an open cook’s kitchen that leads into a family room with a large breakfast space. Also, there is another sitting area through French doors to the covered outdoor living room that has a fireplace, heaters, a pool and a spa, a bocce court and carefully designed gardens.

The seven bedrooms consist of the owner’s suite with wrap-around windows that boast ocean and city views, a large terrace with a fireplace, sitting area, separate office and a hotel bath. There is a guest bathroom that leads out into a secret garden and fountain on the lower level of the house. Other facilities are another office, gym, a wine cellar, bonus room with a separate entrance, workshop, storage room and a three-car garage.

A look at JJ Abrams' movies

JJ Abrams wrote, produced and directed movies such as Regarding Henry, Forever Young, Armageddon, Cloverfield, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. His film, The Force Awakens become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. He is known for creating numerous television series such as Felicity, Alias, Lost and Fringe.

His directorial film work also includes movies like Mission: Impossible III, Star Trek, Super 8 and Star Trek Into Darkness. He has appeared in films such as Regarding Henry, Six Degrees of Separation, Diabolique, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Disaster Artist, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Suburbans. According to Celebrity Net Worth, JJ Abrams' net worth is at or around $300 Million.

