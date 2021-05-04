Star Wars: New Mondo Poster Reimagining Key Tatooine Scene From 'A New Hope' Available Now

Star Wars franchise has recently added a new collectible to its list that reimages a key Tatooine scene from, A New Hope. According to IGN, the new Mondo poster is created by artist Mike Stufin’s new design, titled ‘We Must Be Cautious’. The poster is reportedly inspired by the scene where Luke and Obi-Wan arrive at Mos Eisley Spaceport and Obi-Wan uses the title against the antagonist.

Apart from this, the new poster also features Tatooine denizens, including Boba Fett, Greedo Garindan, Ponda Boba, Arleil Schous, Momaw Nadon, R5-D4, and the hero of the franchise, the GNK power droid. As per the portal, the dimensions of the poster are 36 by 23 inches and are offered in no fewer than four variations. The collectible is available to order on the official Mondo Shop from May 4 at 11 pm CT. The availability will end on May 7 at 11:59 pm CT. the three variants are each reportedly limited to 175 copies and their release date will be announced later.

Talking about the new poster, the artist told the portal that he kept in mind the vastness of the Star Wars universe and the fact the material within had been covered to the point of redundancy. Hence, Stufin felt an immense responsibility by creating something different. Stufin continued that he began considering the visual origins of Star Wars and the concept painting created by legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie.

According to Stufin, many of Ralph’s preproduction designs weren’t specific to the plot, however, they introduced a unique environment to set the tone and invite curiosity. Stufin applied the same mindset while going forward with the poster and began sketching it out. It wasn’t based within the frames of the completed film, but from an imaginary page that fell from Lucas’ notebook or from a yet-to-be-revealed extended scene.

When Stufin thinks of A New Hope, he remembers how Luke Skywalker commits to join Obi-Wan Kenobi on the path to fight the Dark Side. Post watching the film, he walked out of the theatre with an ‘energetic sense of direction and optimism'. Describing his poster, Stufin finally added that his new piece is intended to be a reminder for all fans to trust their instincts and do what they feel is right while fighting their own battles.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Star Wars)