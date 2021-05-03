Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Latest Viral Set Pictures Reveal New Look Of Tatooine

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's set images are making rounds on social media. A fan page, Bespin Bulletin, revealed the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series' newest development on Instagram. Here, the makers are building the show's Tatooine set, which continues to be built ahead of filming. Even though the details are blurred and hard to make out, it's positive that the sandy landscape belongs to Obi-Wan's temporary, post-prequel movie.

A peek into Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's set images

The fan page on Instagram shared the unseen viral pics and said, "New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ set photos show Tatooine being built! Two exclusive images from myself and two images from StarWarsTime.net". In 2019, the launch of Disney Plus also kicked off a new wave of Star Wars television projects. The Mandalorian was the first one to arrive and its success slew of new shows for Disney+, from The Book of Boba Fett to Ahsoka.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series cast

Obi-Wan Kenobi is an upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+ Hotstar. This instalment marks the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular character as the Jedi Master, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as young Uncle Owen and Bonnie Piesse as Aunt Bero of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Obi-Wan Kenobi series cast ensemble also stars Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kung, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. All of them making their debut in the Star Wars universe.

The sci-fi series began its shooing in April 2021. The plot follows the story after 10 years of the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In it, Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series is helmed by Deborah Crow. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Ewan McGregor, Kennedy, and Tracey Seward. The series is penned by Joby Harold. He had taken over Hossein Amini who departed from the show in January 2020, which led to its indefinite hiatus. The limited series is expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021 or early 2022.