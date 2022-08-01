'Star Wars: Rogue One' Spin-off Series 'Andor' Trailer Promises A 'revolution'; Watch

The makers of Andor, the Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series took to social media on August 1 and had a welcome surprise in store for fans across the globe. They shared the Andor trailer online, which gave fans a glimpse into Diego Luna's character Cassian Andor, before the events that took place in Rogue One. The first three episodes of the upcoming show are set to release on September 21, 2022, on Disney+.

Diego Luna-starrer Andor trailer out

From a thief to a hero, the Andor trailer is all about the life of Diego Luna's character Cassian Andor. The intriguing trailer begins with some hard-hitting dialogues, in which Andor says, "To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong. They’re so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied. They can’t imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house." Viewers then see the character being recruited by Luthen, played by Stellan Skasrgård, who is on the lookout for all the heroes he can lay eyes on. Cassian Andor is seen taking his very first steps towards rebellion and says, "This is what revolution looks like". The clip also marks the return of Forest Whitaker and Genevieve O'Reilly and Andor will also feature Robert Emms, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller and more. The trailer was welcomed with open arms by fans, who are now eagerly awaited the show's release online.

Watch the Andor trailer here

The upcoming show will focus on Cassian Andor before the events that viewers watched in Rogue One. It will deep dive into the initial days of the rebellion against the Empire and will begin with the crumble of Andor’s homeworld. Luna earlier spoke about the show and mentioned it would have been 'horrible' for fans to have to wait an entire week for new episodes, and they will now get to watch the 'amazing' show's first three episodes together on September 21, 2022, on Disney+. During his appearance on Good Morning America, he said, "It would be horrible to watch one episode and have to wait a week,” he said. “With these three episodes, you get to meet all these new characters, these new planets. It’s gonna be amazing."

Image: Instagram/@starwars