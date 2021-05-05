Last Updated:

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Review - Netizens Call The Animated Show 'pretty Cool'

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' first episode premiered on Disney+ on May 4. Thus, read this The Bad Batch review to find out netizens' reaction

Written By
Kashyap Vora
the bad batch review

IMAGE: A STILL FROM STAR WARS' YOUTUBE


The highly-anticipated first episode of the American animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on the streaming giant Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Dave Filoni series is a part of the iconic Star Wars franchise and is both a spin-off as well as a sequel to 2008's television series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As soon as the first episode of the show released on the streamer on Tuesday, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their Star Wars: The Bad Batch review

Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets a thumbs up from netizens for its top-notch animation

After the release of its much-awaited first episode on May 4, i.e. Star Wars Day, upcoming episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere every Fridays on Disney+ Hoststar at 12:30 pm henceforth. The Lucasfilm Animation production comprises a total of 16 episodes. The official synopsis of the Disney+ series reads:

"'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

The voices to The Bad Batch's cast have been lent by voice artists and actors such as Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Ben Diskin, Matthew Wood, Archie Panjabi, Freddie Prinze Jr., Bob Bergen and Gwendoline Yeo to name a few. In a day from its first episode's release on Disney+, Star Wars: The Bad Batch ratings currently stand at an astonishing 9.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb. On the other hand, Twitterati was also majorly all-praise about this action-adventure sci-fi series by Brad Rau. While one user wrote, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1 exceeded all my expectations, though I will admit I saw the twists from the offset" another tweeted, "The Bad Batch is pretty cool". Check out the tweets by netizens below. 

READ | 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' animated series announced by Disney Plus

 

IMAGE: A STILL FROM STAR WARS' YOUTUBE

READ | 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' gets a release date, Disney Plus makes official announcement
READ | 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' trailer explores universe through the eyes of "Outliers"
READ | When is 'Star Wars The Bad Batch' episode 2 releasing? Know all about the animated series

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT