'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Review - Netizens Call The Animated Show 'pretty Cool'

The highly-anticipated first episode of the American animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on the streaming giant Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Dave Filoni series is a part of the iconic Star Wars franchise and is both a spin-off as well as a sequel to 2008's television series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As soon as the first episode of the show released on the streamer on Tuesday, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their Star Wars: The Bad Batch review.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets a thumbs up from netizens for its top-notch animation

After the release of its much-awaited first episode on May 4, i.e. Star Wars Day, upcoming episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere every Fridays on Disney+ Hoststar at 12:30 pm henceforth. The Lucasfilm Animation production comprises a total of 16 episodes. The official synopsis of the Disney+ series reads:

"'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

The voices to The Bad Batch's cast have been lent by voice artists and actors such as Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Ben Diskin, Matthew Wood, Archie Panjabi, Freddie Prinze Jr., Bob Bergen and Gwendoline Yeo to name a few. In a day from its first episode's release on Disney+, Star Wars: The Bad Batch ratings currently stand at an astonishing 9.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb. On the other hand, Twitterati was also majorly all-praise about this action-adventure sci-fi series by Brad Rau. While one user wrote, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1 exceeded all my expectations, though I will admit I saw the twists from the offset" another tweeted, "The Bad Batch is pretty cool". Check out the tweets by netizens below.

After watching the first episode The Bad Batch managed to improve the writing to where the dumb brute guy is the only one that’s annoying & I’m actually kinda excited to see where it goes from here — Toasty’s Emporium is Hemorrhaging Money (@ToastyReviews) May 5, 2021

[REVIEW]

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 1



This exceeded all my expectations, though I will admit I saw the twists from the offset.



I am so excited for more 'Clone Wars' content, and even more excited to see more post Revenge of the Sith, pre A New Hope content!



7/10

â­â­â­½ — Luna ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@LunaNotLunar_) May 4, 2021

I just saw the season premiere of Star Wars: Bad Batch and it started with a bang. I'm definitely going to review this as my next video. We got a lot to talk about... pic.twitter.com/2aHlgrVvhV — Robbay (@Robbay100) May 5, 2021

I’m genuinely blown away by how great the first episode of THE BAD BATCH was!



Click the link for my full review: https://t.co/mqM52hgg2y pic.twitter.com/AnGrlmNqwY — ðŸ’œProwling GambinoðŸ’š (@ProwlingGambino) May 5, 2021

Episode 1 of The Bad Batch is a great start to this show. Some elements might not work for me, but the animation is incredible, the story is intriguing, and most of the characters are awesome. Cannot wait for next week. pic.twitter.com/NDQkCjzNjY — Sutton Brown (@SBFilmReview) May 4, 2021

My sophisticated and nuanced review of The Bad Batch is that it was very cool and I liked it. — wallace (@wallaceEtc) May 4, 2021

The Bad Batch is pretty cool. — Ross Lawrence (@RossReviewsAll) May 4, 2021

Bad batch Episode 1 review:



Animation was super clean but the plot didn’t make too much sense,



Everything else aside I’m curious about what will happen next, Good episode. — AnAmericanGal ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@An_AmericanGuy) May 4, 2021

#StarWars #TheBadBatch review

What a way to start the 1st episode. The quality looks like 'animated movie made for big screen'. In love with bad batch theme. Wrecker and hunter are my favourites from the first episode. I hope they will bring that ran away kid back again ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/Iz0bkZnWrW — john wookie (@jOhnw00kie) May 4, 2021

First Bad Batch review is away! So far the series has exceeded my expectations. Omega is the great. I still love Wrecker. Looking forward to Friday!https://t.co/jNmAdd1jeu pic.twitter.com/ymCjVdMZ59 — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) May 4, 2021

