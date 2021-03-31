'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Trailer Explores Universe Through The Eyes Of "Outliers"

LucasFilm, the production house behind the eponymous Star Wars media franchise, has unveiled the trailer of their next animated series, entitled Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The trailer, as one will soon see below, essentially tells the story of a handful of outliers of a society that is reeling from the aftermath of the infamous Clone Wars. The outliers in question, who are famous for following their own set of rules, can be seen going up against the pre-established system with the help of other characters in the universe. Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer can be found below.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast:

As far as Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast is concerned, the upcoming animated series will be front-lined by Ming Na Wen (As the voice of Fennec Shand) and renowned voice artist Dee Bradley Baker as one of the Clone Troopers. The series, as per IMDb, will also feature the likes of Noshir Dalal, Andrew Kishino (As Saw Gerrera), and Stephen Stanton (As Admiral Tarkin). More details regarding the series, such as information concerning Star Wars: The Bad Batch plot and the likes will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

In line with the trend of telling stories from the perspectives of the previous overlook, Lucasfilms has decided to tell the story of the galaxy far, far away from the eyes of the clan that is popularly known as "The Bad Batch" in the Star Wars Universe. "The Bad Batch" marks the return of Lucasfilms to the realm of animates series after a hiatus of many years. The return of The Bad Batch was confirmed by Lucasfilm during the Disney Investors meet on December 11th, 2020.

Additional Star Wars spinoff shows that were announced alongside The Bad Batch back then were Star Wars: The Acolyte, Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Andor, amongst others. Back then, the makers had also announced a Star Wars spinoff show based on Gina Carano's Cara Dune, entitled The Rangers Of The New Republic. However, there has been no update regarding the same since Carano's ouster. As far as Star Wars: The Bad Batch release date is concerned, the premiere episode of the show will be made available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on May 4th.