'Station 19' Cast: Know All About The Cast Of 'Station 19' And Their Characters

Grey's Anatomy's second spinoff Station 19 has been on air since March 22, 2018. The series is based on the lives of the people working at the Seattle Fire Station 19. Similar to Grey's Anatomy the series shows the ups and downs in the professional and personal lives of the officers at the fire brigade from the highest post of the captain to the lowest post of the new recruits.

The Cast of Station 19

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea Herrera

Jaina Lee Ortiz plays the lead character as Andrea Herrera aka Andy who is a lieutenant at Fire Station 19. She is the daughter of the Fire station's head, Captain Pruitt Herrera. As shown in the series, she receives the post of co-acting captain. She meets and falls in love with the new captain of the station Robert Sullivan. The two get married in the third season of the show. The actor was previously seen in Shooter, Rosewood and Scream Queens among other shows.

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

The cast of Station 19 also includes Grey Damon who plays the role of Jack Gibson, an energetic and passionate lieutenant. He becomes the co-captain of the fire station along with Andy Herrera. He has been on the show since 2018. The actor was also seen in the shows Aquarius, Star-Crossed, Twisted and others.

Jason George as Dr Benjamin Warren

Jason George plays the role of Dr Benjamin Warren or Ben in the cast of Station 19. His character was also a part of the Grey's Anatomy cast when he was permanently shifted to Station 19. He plays the role of a PRT physician who was an anesthesiologist at the Grey Sloan Memorial as shown in Grey's Anatomy. In the series, he is married to Dr Miranda Bailey who is a part of the Grey's Anatomy cast.

Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop

The cast of Station 19 includes Danielle Savre who plays Maya Bishop. Bishop portrays the character of a lieutenant at the station. She is a former Olympic athlete on the show and Andy Herrera's best friend. The character is portrayed as bisexual and in a relationship with Dr Carina who was a part of the Grey's Anatomy cast working at the Grey-Sloan Memorial hospital as an OB-GYN.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from Station19)