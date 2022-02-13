Steph And Ayesha Curry Share Interesting Facts About New Show ‘About Last Night’

America's one of the most adored celebrity couples Steph and Ayesha Curry are currently hosting a new dating game show About Last Night. The show debuted on Thursday, February 10, on HBO Max. The show sees three couples against each other in uncensored and uproarious games to see which couple know each other the best. The winning couple will get to donate the grand prize of $ 25,000 to their favourite charity.

The Currys tapped some of their friends and many other celebrities to play the games on the show. The couple also included NBA star Stephen Jackson and his wife, Renata Elizabeth White. Some other familiar faces were actor Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King Crews. While Steph and Ayesha Curry are excited about the show, they recently opened up on how they decided on separate jobs in the show and also about the contestants.

While Steph Curry is used to leading his team on the basketball court, he is seemingly now playing the role of a bartender on his new show About Last Night. The actor in an interview with theGrio was questioned why he was seen serving drinks to the show's guests. In his hilarious answer, the sports star revealed he knew his limitations and mentioned his job is to make sure the cups are never empty. Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry further revealed that they have the same scenario at their home as well. While she cooks food, Steph takes care fo the drinks.

He said, "The difference between putting some ingredients together on a plate and putting them in a glass... I know my role, I know my limitations and I got to even just ask the couple's what their favourite drinks were. My job was just to make sure the cups never went empty. So, know your role, that's... words to live by."

Steph and Ayesha Curry on celebrity couples on their show

The couple revealed they knew 50% of the couples on the show, while they met the others for the first time. The entrepreneur revealed that has some family, friends and even people they have never met before but would become friends now. She added how she and her husband wanted a diverse group of people on the show as they are not expected to appear in the same room together.