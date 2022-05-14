Stephanie Beatriz Boards Anthony Mackie-led 'Twisted Metal' Series; Details Inside

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz will feature with actor Anthony Mackie in the series adaptation of "Twisted Metal" video game. The project, which received a series order from American streamer Peacock, comes from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the series, Mackie will portray John Doe, a milkman with no memory of his past who's offered a chance at a better life if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Beatriz will star as Quiet, a ferocious, bad-ass car thief who acts purely on instinct.

"Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet wishes to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe," the character description read.

"Twisted Metal" is based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce the series alongside Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

PlayStation Productions and Universal Television are also attached to the co-production. PTI RB

Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) British actor Sam Claflin will play the lead role in Lionsgate's upcoming film "Bagman".

The supernatural thriller comes from filmmaker Colm McCarthy, best known for directing season two of "Peaky Blinders" and the indie "The Girl With all the Gifts", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

John Hulme has penned the script for the film, which will feature Claflin as a father who desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once vanquished returns to haunt him.

This time, however, the father has to muster the strength to not just fight for himself, but for his family.

The project, which is being introduced to international buyers in the coming days at the Cannes Film Festival, will be produced by Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Claflin became popular after starring as Philip Swift in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and also played Finnick Odair in "The Hunger Games" film series.

His film credits include romance drama "Me Before You", "My Cousin Rachel" and Netflix's "Enola Holmes". He is currently shooting Amazon's rock series "Daisy Jones and the Six".