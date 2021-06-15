Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' Returns To Ed Sullivan Theater With Live Audience

The Late Show, hosted by Stephen Colbert, has been entertaining audiences for over five years now since its debut in 2015. Stephen has tickled the funny bones of the audience with his wit and humour and has spoken on a range of topics including politics, entertainment and the like. But for the past 15 months due to the pandemic, he had to perform without a live audience and yet Stephen managed to maintain the tempo of the show. In what comes as delightful news for the fans, Stephen Colbert's show has returned with a full live audience.

Stephen Colbert's show returns with a full live audience at Manhattan’s Ed Sullivan Theater

In the promo of the episode which was released on June 15, the audience broke into applause and cheered as Stephen took the center stage. He went on to say that he has not faced an audience in 460 days and he is not sure he remembers 'how to pander to the most beautiful audience in the world’. He also joked that they have put up ‘remember how to applaud sign’ as a gentle reminder to the audience.

Stephen also gave a shout out to the entire staff of the show that helped him with the set-up in the last 15 months. In the dome above the stage, all of the crew members photos were shared as well. He also mentioned a special thanks to the New York governor Andrew Cuomo whose office worked hard with his team to get the show back with a live audience. In the promo, he also performed a little dance with a group of dancers who were dressed as a vaccine. After the performance, he also urged his viewers to get vaccinated as there are some ‘great incentives’ that one gets along with it.

According to a report by Variety, the people who were standing in line to attend The Late Show have described their experience as an ‘emotional one’. As his fellow talk show hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have already started shooting their respective shows albeit with a scattered audience, Stephen wanted to make sure he was thoroughly ready before he, too, joined the bandwagon. He added that if he wanted, he could have made a ‘staggered return’ in the month of March but he wanted to ‘enjoy seeing an ending’ and did not want to 'dribble' this out.

Image: STILL FROM THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.