Steven Yeun And Ali Wong Are Going To Have A "Beef" With Netflix Soon; Read On For More

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of Always Be My Maybe fame will be seen joining forces for an upcoming Comedy-Drama series on Netflix. The show in question, titled "Beef", will be a 10-episode-long miniseries and will be co-produced by its lead actors along with A24, who previously funded Yeun's critically-acclaimed feature, tired Minari. Yeun, quite recently, released a statement, through which he communicated his excitement for the upcoming partnership. Snippets of the same can be found below.

The statement released by Yeun, which gave a sense of what the show is going to be about, revealed that, “Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them. I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”. Yeun and Wong will also be executive-producing the show, Variety reports. Additionally, as per the report, Lee Sung Jin of "Dave" and "Tuca & Bertie" fame will be seen having an involvement with the show in the capacity of its creator, showrunner, and one of its executive producers. Confirming the above, Netflix quite recently released the following tweet that spills more tea on the show.

Netflix announces the arrival of "Beef" starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong:

As far as the names attached to the aforementioned project are concerned, no details regarding the same have been unveiled by the makers of the same yet. Details regarding Beef's supporting cast and music directors are awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

What are the two actors up to?

As far as their individual projects are concerned, Steven Yeun was last seen in the Oscar-Nominated Minari, for which he had received the nod of the best actor. The film, which was also funded by A24, was helmed by Lee Isaac Chung. Wong, on the other hand, was seen in a Netflix film known as Always Be My Maybe, in which she starred alongside WandaVision's Randall Park. The film even saw Keanu Reeves in a special appearance.