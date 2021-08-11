Storm Reid On Having To Use Expletives Against Idris Elba In 'The Suicide Squad 2'

Storm Reid, the popular American actor best known for her works in Don’t Let Go, recently talked about her role in the recently released The Suicide Squad in which she essayed the role of Idris Elba’s daughter. She also made an interesting revelation about how she felt when she had to curse him out in a scene and even shared instances from her audition.

Storm Reid on being super excited working with her favorite, Idris Elba

According to the reports by Variety, Storm Reid recalled her scene with Idris Elba in which he had to drop F-bombs on him and stated how “intimidating” it was and added how everyone made her feel comfortable.” It’s all part of the fun of acting, stepping into your character’s shoes and trying to embody a character, but also not neglect your raw emotion as a human being,” she added. She further stated that the cut that made it into the movie was really darn good and she was proud of it.

While recalling the audition process for her role, she revealed, “I did do one tape that I sent to Mr. James. I don’t particularly remember the sides, but I don’t think it was the scene that was in the movie, because I think I would remember screaming and cussing in an audition room.” She even mentioned that when the first time she learned about the film, she was told that it was a big DC project while she later came to know from James Gunn that it was The Suicide Squad.

As Storm Reid’s character in the movie was not a part of the comics, she was further asked whether the filmmakers signed her for future projects or not. She then answered, “That would be a dream to be able to come back if there were a sequel with Tyla and see how her character has grown and evolved and, probably, fits into The Suicide Squad. But I’m just grateful to have been a part of it. Maybe she’ll pop up in the next one if there is a next one, and I would not be opposed to that at all.”

Storm Reid’s latest

The actor is currently featuring in the popular show, Euphoria, and has been voicing the character, Nia in the famous animated series, The Bravest Knight. She will soon be seen in her upcoming movies namely Killing Winston Jones, One Way, and Searching 2.

IMAGE: AP

