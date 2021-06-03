'Stranger Things 4' Details Revealed By David Harbour; Shooting To End By August

Actor David Harbour recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shed some light on the next season of his popular web series, Stranger Things. In the short clip, doing the rounds on social media, the actor reveals that he is almost done shooting for the fourth season of the show. The actor also spoke about his marriage and how a fan posted his marriage certificate of him, from Las Vegas. David Harbour also shared details about his upcoming film, Black Widow, which stars Scarlet Johansson in the lead role.

David Harbour opens up on Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things is one of the most followed shows on Netflix, globally, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the next season. In an interaction with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, actor David Harbour spoke about the shooting of the series and how far they have reached. He revealed that he only has a small stint left to shoot, for the next season and the entire schedule is expected to wrap up by August this year. The actor also added that he has to shave his head again to fit into the role.

David Harbour has also been in the news ever since he was spotted in the trailer of the Marvel film, Black Widow. In the recent interaction, the actor revealed that his role in the Marvel venture involves a Russian prison, which was also an important part of the show Stranger Things. He explained how fascinating it was, to have the Russian prison cell in both the projects and how the fans gave it a twist of their own. David Harbour mentioned that people on Twitter and Reddit connected the two stories and also came up with interesting conspiracy theories.

David Harbour also tied the knot in 2020, with singer and author, Lily Allen. His wedding pictures had previously taken the internet by storm as it showcased the couple in a quirky mood, alongside an Elvis Presley doppelganger. Have a look.

IMAGE: DAVID HARBOUR INSTAGRAM

