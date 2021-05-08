Stranger Things 4: IYL The Trailer, Don't Miss Millie Bobby Brown's Other Shows And Films

The much-awaited teaser of Stranger Things 4 released on Thursday. Netflix dropped a minute-long video that suggested Stranger Things 4 will have answers related to the creation of Eleven. Apart from having a gripping storyline, the series is also known for its stellar cast that includes actress Millie Bobby Brown. If you love watching her in Stranger Things, here are a few more Millie Bobby Brown films or shows to watch.

1. Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown plays the titular role of Enola Holmes in this film. She is the sister of Detective Sherlock Holmes and is on a mission to find her missing mother. If you loved the wit and courage of Eleven in Stranger Things, then you will love watching Enola Holmes in this film. It was released in September 2020.

Enola Holmes' picture from Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

2. Godzilla vs. Kong

In this film, Millie is seen as Madison Russell. She is the daughter of two renowned scientists and seeks to find out the real cause for Godzilla's behaviour. As per Fox News, Millie has mentioned that she loved coming back to this character especially because she is so 'feisty and very much like her'.

3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Before appearing in Godzilla vs. Kong, Millie was a part of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. This was her first film in which she appeared as Madison Russell and even gained recognition for it. This film is about the war between Godzilla and King Ghidorah after the latter awakens Titans to destroy the world.

4. Intruders

Apart from Millie Bobby Brown's movies, you would also love watching her shows such as Intruders. It is a drama series based on a novel of the same name. In this series, Millie appeared as Madison, a little girl who is the vessel for a boy named Marcus Fox but has battles of her own to fight.

5. Grey's Anatomy

Did you know the Stranger Things star also appeared in the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy? In season 11, she played the cameo role of Ruby in the episode "I Feel the Earth Move". Grey's Anatomy is a long-running television show and is one of the most popular medical dramas of all times.

