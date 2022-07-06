'Stranger Things 4': Netflix's Original Creates History, Crosses 1 Billion Viewing Hours

Duffer Brothers created horror drama Stranger Things has created a buzz among the fans ever since the entire season 4 was released. After the last two episodes of Netflix’s supernatural drama were released on July 1, it has left the fans expressing their love for the same. Given the earth-shattering response and strong fans-base, the series recently minted a new record.

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Stranger Things season 4 is the first television series in the English language and the second overall to surpass one billion hours of viewing time over its first 28 days of release including both parts of the season. The first seven episodes witnessed 930.32 million viewing hours over the first 28 days while episodes 8 and 9 have just under 221 million hours of the 301.28 million hours viewed worldwide between June 27 and July 3.

In the first 28 days of release, the popular Korean drama Squid Game (1.65 billion hours) had more viewers than all other Netflix originals combined. Now, Stranger Things will probably come close to or perhaps surpass the Korean blockbuster given the additional watching opportunities the last two episodes will have with more than three weeks to go.

The first three seasons continued to stay in the top 10 on Netflix's English language list, as they have been doing for the last 15 days, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Soon after the latest season of the popular series was released on the giant streamer, frenzied fans rushed to the OTT platform, leading to a site crash. Hours after the website was repaired, fans expressed their joy in watching their favourite stars and the fate of reel villain Vecna in the finale episode.

The fourth season of the series undoubtedly returned with new twists and turns after it witnessed a series of nerve-racking events. The second part of the sci-fi horror series' fourth season only consists of two episodes. The series is helmed by Shawn Levy and it features a big ensemble of actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and many more.





