'Stranger Things 4' Teaser: 5 Questions That Are Haunting Fans After Watching The Clip

After almost a two-year-long wait, the makers of Stranger Things finally treated fans with a new teaser of the upcoming season 4 of the show. Titled, ‘Eleven, Are You Listening?’, the Stranger Things 4 teaser gives fans a sneak-peek into the upside-down world of the central character, Eleven. As soon as the Stranger Things 4 teaser was out, fans began coming up with theories and questions of their own about what could be in store for them. Here, we have curated a list of 5 common questions that fans have asked post watching the trailer.

Will the plot be linked with the Soviets?

Fans already know that Dr. Brenner would make Eleven use her abilities to keep listening to the Soviets. Now, the new teaser looks like Eleven is revisiting her past. This may indicate that Eleven has traveled in the past to find officer Hopper. He was seemingly transported to Russia while attempting to close the gate that unleashed monsters like Demogorgon from the upside-down world. Traveling in the past could be Eleven’s method to save her adoptive father.

Is this a flashback or reality?

Fans have come up with several theories about Eleven’s past. While a few think that this must be merely flashbacks of childhood, on the other hand, fans also believe, that whatever has happened until now in the show, could just be happening in Eleven’s head. In season 4, Eleven might be waking up from a weird dream.

Is Dr. Brenner alive?

Brenner was shown to be killed in the first season of the show. However, his character has made an appearance throughout the show. In the new teaser, fans can see him being the "papa" of not one, but several other supernatural kids. Fans think that he might not really be killed by the attack of Demogorgon. He must have been injured and was waiting for recovery to make his return once again.

Will season 4 feature more kids like Eleven?

In the clip, fans can see several kids playing and trained inside the secretive facility. Fans are shocked to know that there might be more people like Eleven. However, this may or may not have the same powers as Eleven. Whether they are with or against Eleven also remains unclear.

What do the numbers indicate in the Stranger Things 4 teaser?

A scene in the video showcases several numbers in front of the viewers. Does this mean that all the kids have a different number tag? Viewers can only know post the release of the new season.

(Image: Still from Stranger Things 4 teaser)

