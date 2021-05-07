'Stranger Things 4' Teaser: Fans Say '2021 Got Better' With The Duffer Brothers' Creation

On Thursday, after a wait of almost two years, streaming giant Netflix treated fans of Stranger Things to a teaser trailer. In the Stranger Things 4 teaser, fans got a sneak peek into the "upside-down" world of its central character Eleven. As the teaser is out, the Stranger Things fans started coming up with different theories to predict what to expect from season 4.

Stranger Things 4 teaser:

The one-minute-nine-second-long video gives a glimpse into a room, which seems to be Hawkins National Laboratory. We can see "eleven" fellow test subjects of Eleven. (We know they were Eleven's fellow test subjects as they all were dressed in an identical gown same as Eleven and also their heads are shaved exactly like Eleven). Later, Dr Martin Brenner aka Papa (Matthew Modine) enters the rainbow room and greets the children, who all were busy playing intellectually stimulating games. At the end of the teaser, the camera pans and stops at a door with the number 11 on it, and Brenner is heard asking, “Are you listening, Eleven?”

As soon as the teaser was dropped, it managed to bag more than 2M+ views on its YouTube page while the count of views on its Instagram page in 7M+. While the nail-biting teaser kept many on the edge of their seat, a section of fans started speculating and theorising about the upcoming installment by noticing the detailing of the teaser. A handful of reactions speculated that Stranger Things 4 will be about the creation of Mind Flyer while another assumed that it will narrate the back story of the lab. On the other hand, fans theorised that the upcoming season will drop a major plot twist. A section of fans also expressed that they are all set to binge-watch the upcoming season.

What to expect from Stranger Things season 4?

Interestingly, the makers haven't announced the release date of the series in its above teaser. So far, only the title of the first three episodes of the series are revealed, which will be "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club!", "Tick Tok Mr Clock" and "You Snooze You Lose". Meanwhile, the end of season 3 of Stranger Things saw that the gang has been split, and Eleven has lost her power while Jim Hopper is believed to be dead.

IMAGE: STILL FROM STRANGER THINGS 4 TEASER

