'Stranger Things 4' Teaser: Rainbow Room, Papa & Eleven To Turn The World Upside Down

The wait for Stranger Things fans is finally over, as on Thursday, streaming giant Netflix dropped the teaser of the upcoming installment of the series, that is season 4. Although the teaser does not give a glimpse of any of the lead actors, it manages to keep the viewer on the edge of their seat. The one-minute-nine-seconds long video suggests that the upcoming season will answer all the questions of fans you are curious to know about the creation of Eleven.

Stranger Things 4 teaser:

Interestingly, the teaser starts with a "rainbow room", what seems to be Hawkins National Laboratory. As the teaser progresses further, Dr. Martin Brenner aka Papa (Matthew Modine) enters the screen and greets the children in the room (who are test subjects). As the teaser comes to its end, the camera stops at a door with the number 11 on it, and Brenner is heard asking, “Are you listening, Eleven?”. For fans who are wondering if the release date of Stranger Things 4 was announced with the teaser, the answer is no.

More about Stranger Things 4 teaser:

If fans think that the objects shown in the teaser are some random things placed around to set the mood of the teaser, they could be wrong. The teaser starts with a clock reading 3. Do you remember the makers had revealed the title of episode 2, "Tick Tok Mr Clock", in October 2020? Interestingly, the number of test subjects in the teaser is also "eleven". On the other hand, we see that numerous toys are placed in the room, such as chess, building blocks and Plinko. Here, the makers, presumably, have dropped an easter egg for the audience. Did you notice that all the games are intellectually stimulating?

Yeah it’s “tick tok mr clock” https://t.co/PwGMosJuK1 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, there are numerous references to explain the core theme of the series, which is exploring the world upside down. The upcoming series might introduce a few more fellow test subjects of Eleven as when the camera moves towards Eleven's room, we saw the number 7,9 and 10. The reason why we don't see the number 8, is because that number is Kali, who had run away. So we were introduced to number 8 in the previous installment and 7,9 and 10 are the test subjects we haven't seen yet. All the questions will be answered after the fourth season goes live on Netflix.

IMAGE: STRANGER THINGS IG

