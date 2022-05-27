Last Updated:

Stranger Things 4 Twitter Review: Fans Give Their Verdict On Netflix Series' New Episodes

Netflix's Stranger Things is back with the fourth season. The series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and more.

stranger things 4

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv


After a long wait, Netflix has finally dropped the fourth season of the popular series Stranger Things. The newly dropped episodes will serve as the first part of the second last season while the second part will drop on July 1, 2022. The majority of the cast has returned namely Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and more. 

Ahead of the release, the cast talked about how the new season is a lot darker and the trailer reflected their sentiments. Netizens, who binge-watched the series within a day of its release also believed the same as social media is stirred with netizens praising the new terrifying monsters. 

'Stranger Things 4' Twitter review

With the new season released on Netflix on May 27, netizens took to their Twitter to drop honest reviews of the new episodes. Since its premiere in 2016, netizens have grown to love and appreciate every character's development in the series over the seasons. Hence, they dropped emotional feedback on the performance of the actors and their characters' roles in the series. 

Many cheered for their favourite character while some appeared wary of the new characters deeming them unnecessary. On the other hand, viewers appeared to have quite liked the new monster in the new season. While some criticisms have been thrown the series' way, a majority of the audience tweeted that they had a hard time not to binge-watch the entire series. 

A fan also expressed their frustration over Eleven's loss of powers. They tweeted, ''CAN THEY GIVE MILLIE BOBBIE BROWN HER POWERS BACK THIS IS SOOOOOO EMBARRASSING,'' while another wrote, ''Did i just stay up and watch season 4 of stranger things even tho i have a final in about 8 hours…yes… yes i did.'' Check out Twitteratti's feedback on Stranger Things 4 below. 

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv

