Stranger Things 4 Twitter Review: Fans Give Their Verdict On Netflix Series' New Episodes

After a long wait, Netflix has finally dropped the fourth season of the popular series Stranger Things. The newly dropped episodes will serve as the first part of the second last season while the second part will drop on July 1, 2022. The majority of the cast has returned namely Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and more.

Ahead of the release, the cast talked about how the new season is a lot darker and the trailer reflected their sentiments. Netizens, who binge-watched the series within a day of its release also believed the same as social media is stirred with netizens praising the new terrifying monsters.

'Stranger Things 4' Twitter review

With the new season released on Netflix on May 27, netizens took to their Twitter to drop honest reviews of the new episodes. Since its premiere in 2016, netizens have grown to love and appreciate every character's development in the series over the seasons. Hence, they dropped emotional feedback on the performance of the actors and their characters' roles in the series.

Just finished. Holy shit I love #StrangerThings — A (@ammarahyx_) May 27, 2022

Many cheered for their favourite character while some appeared wary of the new characters deeming them unnecessary. On the other hand, viewers appeared to have quite liked the new monster in the new season. While some criticisms have been thrown the series' way, a majority of the audience tweeted that they had a hard time not to binge-watch the entire series.

also i hate every new character. why does one of the guys in the dnd club look like a garbage pail kid? why does that whole group look 40 years old when they’re supposed to be teenagers? — 🖤 (@goldrushloki) May 27, 2022

I'm watching Stranger Things. What the hell going on in this damn show? — Brandon 📷 (@_fameONE) May 27, 2022

A fan also expressed their frustration over Eleven's loss of powers. They tweeted, ''CAN THEY GIVE MILLIE BOBBIE BROWN HER POWERS BACK THIS IS SOOOOOO EMBARRASSING,'' while another wrote, ''Did i just stay up and watch season 4 of stranger things even tho i have a final in about 8 hours…yes… yes i did.'' Check out Twitteratti's feedback on Stranger Things 4 below.

Starting stranger things 4 ....screamed as soon as saw my robin and steve 😭❤ — ★☆★ Nia 🎪 (@taejisungs) May 27, 2022

i have never had so much second hand embarrassed than in stranger things season 4. poor will — Hi (@yourbasicellen) May 27, 2022

Stranger Things is SO good. I’m only two episodes in to Season 4 and it’s absolutely bitchin’#StrangerThings — Kyle Bennett (@KBizzl311) May 27, 2022

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv