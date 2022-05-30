Last Updated:

'Stranger Things' Creators Reveal Inspiration Behind S4 Demon Vecna; 'We Really Wanted...'

'Stranger Things' creators, Duffer Brothers recently spilt beans on what inspired the horrific villain Vecna in the latest instalment of the Netflix show.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 4 opened up to great response from fans, as they witnessed the tale of horror further taking a new course in the town of Hawkins. Since its first season, the show has been hailed for its spine-chilling storyline and showcasing scary villains like Demogorgons and the Mind Flayer plaguing the characters. 

The latest instalment too saw a new villain, Vecna, invading the mind of his victims, touting them with past trauma before he twists their bodies and kills them brutally. In a recent feature in  USA Today, the show's creators Duffer Brothers recently opened up about what inspired them to create Vecna. The duo noted their intent was to create a monster that shook them as kids and further revealed the names of those tormenting demons back in the day. 

Stranger Things creators reveal inspiration behind season 4 villain Vecna

The duo revealed how clawed monsters like A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger among others inspired them to create Vecna. "We really wanted to go scary and explore the types of villains that shook us the most when we were kids," Matt Duffer revealed, as per Screenrant. He further named A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Hellraiser’s Pinhead, and Tim Curry’s Pennywise from the IT series. 

He continued, "I was already scared of clowns. My mom was in the bedroom for two weeks just until I fell asleep...there's something very tangible [baddies from Pennywise’s era.”

Meanwhile, volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 came out on Netflix on May 27. The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton among there in pivotal roles. 

The season's official synopsis reads - 

"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

