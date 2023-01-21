Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Says 'it Would Be Ridiculous' If Series Goes Past Season 5

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit TV series 'Stranger Things', says he is not ready for the show to be over, however, he thinks it would be ridiculous if it went on past the fifth season.

After 'Stranger Things 4' broke records and was the no. 1 trending show on Netflix for weeks, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season to see how the 80s-set sci fi-horror show ends.

In an interview with Uproxx, the 20-year-old actor said, "I'm just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching Season 4, I just was like, 'Damn, let's just go back and film now."

While Wolfhard said he is not ready to leave the supernatural show, he added, "I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of 'I want to be done with it.' It's just like, I want to know what happens. I'm definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it's the next kind of chapter of everyone's life that needs to happen."

"To me, if 'Stranger Things' went on any longer than five [seasons], I would say it would be ridiculous. I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn't even know if we'd do two. So, we're happy that people still are around and want to watch it," Wolfhard said.

"But yeah, I'm excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I'd like to see the fifth season drawback on more of the dynamics of Season 1 and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that's pretty satisfying for fans," he added.

What we know about Stranger Things Season 5:

Writing began for 'Stranger Things 5' last year and the makers of the show even fueled the viewers' excitement by revealing the title of Season 5, Episode 1.

Taking to the official social media handles of the series, its creators unveiled the front page of the Season 5 script. The script cover revealed that the final season's premiere episode is "Chapter One: The Crawl."

In an interview with Collider last year, the Duffer Brothers opened up about what fans can expect with the series' forthcoming season. "The big reveals that are coming in Season 5 are really about the Upside Down itself," Ross Duffer said.

