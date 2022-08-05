Last Updated:

Watch | 'Stranger Things': Jamie Campbell Recites Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' With His Vecna Voice

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in 'Stranger Things', appeared on the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon where he recited Lizzo's About Damn Time.

Written By
Swati Singh
Stranger Things

Image: Twitter/@dearjamiecb/@thesombergamer


Stranger Things' Vecna is touted as one of the most terrifying antagonists so far. Inspired by the horror movies of the 80s, Vecna is the humanoid monster from the Upside Down with a red skull and blackish-brown veins who curses teenagers by capturing their subconscious and wreaks havoc in Hawkins. Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays Vecna, recently made an appearance on the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon where he recited the American singer Lizzo's chart-topping summer anthem About Damn Time.

About Damn Time is the No. 1 from the Upside Down. Sitting on the guest couch of The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, over 2 months after making his debut as Vecna in Stranger Things Season 4, Jamie Campbell sang Lizzo's hit song About Damn Time in the antagonist's voice, thereby making it the episode’s highlight.

Jamie Campbell talks about getting into Vecna’s skin

Further talking about the challenges he faced in getting into the skin of Vecna, the 33-year-old explained how he developed the sinister, sub-bass voice he used while playing Vecna. He said,

READ | Stranger Things: Ethan Hawke says Maya was 'meant to be' in show; reveals his link to it

"It started in this kind of nasal area, more like Freddie Kruger. “It just wasn’t landing." Bower went on to state, "I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work on Hell Raiser and Doug Bradley particularly, and it said that this deep, booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness. I loved it, it was amazing. And I’m a singer, so I kind of just relaxed myself, relaxed my larynx."

Jimmy Fallon then asked the actor to sing in Vecna's voice and say things that the latter would never say. The Mortal Instruments star joked ahead of diving into his first challenge as he says, "I’m sorry about this, everyone". He then sings a famous line from Notting Hill, "I’m just a girl standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her". Watch the video here:

READ | Stranger Things: Metallica shows Eddie Munson’s epic 'Master Of Puppets' scene at concert

Stranger Things Season 5 has already kicked off as the writers confirmed that they've started working on the final part. According to Deadline, Duffer Brothers released a statement about the show's end earlier this year. They mentioned, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," and continued, "But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale.”

READ | Watch: Joseph Quinn aka 'Stranger Things' Eddie jams 'Master of Puppets' with Metallica

Image: Twitter/@dearjamiecb/@thesombergamer

READ | Stranger Things: David Harbour felt show wouldn't have S2; 'we thought it'll be disaster'
READ | Stranger Things season 5 kicks off; writers confirm they've started working on final part
First Published:
COMMENT