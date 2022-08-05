Stranger Things' Vecna is touted as one of the most terrifying antagonists so far. Inspired by the horror movies of the 80s, Vecna is the humanoid monster from the Upside Down with a red skull and blackish-brown veins who curses teenagers by capturing their subconscious and wreaks havoc in Hawkins. Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays Vecna, recently made an appearance on the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon where he recited the American singer Lizzo's chart-topping summer anthem About Damn Time.

About Damn Time is the No. 1 from the Upside Down. Sitting on the guest couch of The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, over 2 months after making his debut as Vecna in Stranger Things Season 4, Jamie Campbell sang Lizzo's hit song About Damn Time in the antagonist's voice, thereby making it the episode’s highlight.

Jamie Campbell talks about getting into Vecna’s skin

Further talking about the challenges he faced in getting into the skin of Vecna, the 33-year-old explained how he developed the sinister, sub-bass voice he used while playing Vecna. He said,

"It started in this kind of nasal area, more like Freddie Kruger. “It just wasn’t landing." Bower went on to state, "I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work on Hell Raiser and Doug Bradley particularly, and it said that this deep, booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness. I loved it, it was amazing. And I’m a singer, so I kind of just relaxed myself, relaxed my larynx."

Jimmy Fallon then asked the actor to sing in Vecna's voice and say things that the latter would never say. The Mortal Instruments star joked ahead of diving into his first challenge as he says, "I’m sorry about this, everyone". He then sings a famous line from Notting Hill, "I’m just a girl standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her". Watch the video here:

Stranger Things Season 5 has already kicked off as the writers confirmed that they've started working on the final part. According to Deadline, Duffer Brothers released a statement about the show's end earlier this year. They mentioned, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," and continued, "But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale.”

Image: Twitter/@dearjamiecb/@thesombergamer