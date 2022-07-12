'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn Gets Emotional As Fan Expresses Gratitude To Him; Watch

The popular Netflix series Stranger Things 4 was recently the talk of the town after the finale left fans on the edge of their seat wanting more. The highlight of the season was iconic scenes featuring Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. A recent video of him has now been doing the rounds, which witnesses him getting emotional as a fan expresses how grateful she is for him and his character.

Joseph Quinn gets emotional at London Film and Comic Con event

Joseph Quinn attended the London Film and Comic Con event, and the viral clip features the actor on stage as a fan hails him and tells him how grateful she is for him. He is seen getting emotional as tears stream down his face while listening to the young fan. The fan in the audience could be heard saying, "Mine’s not really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude really," as pet ET Canada. The actor then made the moment light as he smiled through the tears and said, “Aww, why did you do that?” Sharing the clip, a fan mentioned the actor 'deserves the world'.

Watch the video here-

no it makes me so happy that joe quinn knows how much we love him and also appreciate him for giving us eddie like he deserves the world for real pic.twitter.com/dKlQnrEYzp — eddie munson supremacy | stranger things spoilers (@hellfireIover) July 10, 2022

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the video and hailed the actor and the role he played in the Netflix series. They hailed his 'absolutely brilliant' portrayal of Eddie Munson as they wrote, "Joseph Quinn is one of the main reasons I'll rewatch S4 despite knowing the pain that follows. His portrayal of Eddie was absolutely brilliant! It takes a lot of talent to successfully give a character life, let alone become the main favorite in a single season, but he did THAT." They also loved that the actor 'shows his emotions like this even in public' and mentioned that he 'made season 4' what it was.

Joseph Quinn is one of the main reasons I'll rewatch S4 despite knowing the pain that follows. His portrayal of Eddie was absolutely brilliant! It takes a lot of talent to successfully give a character life, let alone become a main favorite in a single season, but he did THAT. — Just Your Friendly Dark Reborn River Twig (@sierrastromkvis) July 12, 2022

Its weird to be happy to see someone crying, but im trully happy he shows his emotions like this even in public, cuz most dad's teached their sons that men need to grow up and not show emotions at all and im glad he's breaking that "idea" 💖 — 🌸🦊 Narci Galadriel 🦊❄ (Miss Foxxie) (@NarciGaladriel) July 10, 2022

Amazing! Joseph made season 4 in my opinion and deserves all the recognition he gets!!! Would love to have seen him back in series 5 — Gary Mifsud (@mifsud_gary) July 10, 2022

The hit Netflix show Stranger Things 4 saw Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and others take on pivotal roles. It began breaking records as soon as it was released online. The show continued to take viewers through a thrilling and adventurous ride through the fictionalised town of Hawkins.

Image: Twitter/@hellfireIover