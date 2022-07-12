The popular show Stranger Things 4 recently came to an end, and the Netflix series left fans at the edge of their seat wanting more. The show saw Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and others in lead roles, leaving fans eagerly waiting for season five.

A scene in the fourth season of the show that stuck with viewers was the one featuring Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn as he played Master of Puppets by Metallica. A clip of the actor's rehearsal session for the scene has now gone viral and has left fans in awe of his guitar-playing skills.

Joseph Quinn's Master of Puppets practice session BTS clip

In the clip that surfaced online, Joseph Quinn was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white-collar as he jammed to the hit track with his electric guitar. He flaunted his skills as he rehearsed for the iconic scene featuring the Metallica hit track Master of Puppets. Several fans took to the comments and hailed the actor for his skills and expressed how much they loved the scene.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

The popular band Metallica recently took to its social media account and reacted to the popular scene from Stranger Things. They hailed the manner in which the makers incorporated music into the show and took it to the 'next level'. They mentioned that seeing their track being used in such a powerful way in the show had them 'totally blown away'.

He believed it was an 'incredible honour' for their track to be used in the series. Speaking about the scene in the supernatural drama, they wrote-

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

