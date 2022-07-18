'Stranger Things': Kate Bush's ‘Running Up That Hill’ Tops 100 Million Views On YouTube

American singer-songwriter Kate Bush's synth-pop classic Running Up That Hill has just surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The song gained immense popularity after it was featured in the fourth season of the popular web series Stranger Things.

The song has Max being trapped by the season's monster Vecna and how she battles to save her life from him. Running Up That Hill plays a life-saving role in Stranger Things as Max manages to escape from Vecna to return to where she belongs to (her friends).

The music video Running Up That Hill was uploaded to Kate Bush's channel in January 2011 and it had 8.2 million views on the platform as of May 25, a couple of days prior to the release of the first volume of Stranger Things 4. Since the song got premiered on S4, Running Up That Hill garnered more than double the views on YouTube as it is being highly embraced by the younger audience.

The song was the first single from Bush’s 1985 album Hounds of Love and was initially released in the UK on Aug 5, 1985, by EMI. Directed by David Garfath, it features an interpretive dance Bush performs with dancer Michael Hervieu. Now, after 37 years of its release, Kate Bush hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart, becoming the top songwriter in the US for the first time.

As per Luminate, the song drew 24.6 million radio audiences, and 22.3 million streams, while 17,000 downloads were sols in the week ending July 7.

While expressing amazement, excitement and gratitude about Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 last month "Stranger Things is such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad."

