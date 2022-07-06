‘Stranger Things’ Makers Reveal If Brenner Will Return To Season 5; 'Definitively He’s...'

Stranger Things is among the popular web shows around the world. The show was recently renewed for a fourth season which follows the adventures of a group of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how they take on extraterrestrial entities. The series recently passed a huge milestone by breaking the Nielsen Streaming Record, garnering 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time in the week of May 30-June 5. While the buzz about the show continues to spread among the fans, the Duffer Brothers, the makers of the series recently spoke about Dr Brenner’s character and mentioned whether he will be returning in the fifth season or not.

Duffer Brothers reveal whether Dr Brenner will return to season 5

According to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt and Ross Duffer opened up about the character of Matthew Modine who plays the role of Dr Martin Brenner and revealed whether he will be seen in season 5. The speculations began after the release of the fourth season in which Dr Brenner was allegedly killed while there was no evidence of the same depicted on screen. While the fans got confused about his return to the next season, the makers mentioned that Dr Brenner is indeed dead. Matt Duffer said, “Yes,” to which Ross added “Yes. For real this time.” Matt then stated, “Definitively he’s dead,” while Ross signed off by saying “He’s toast.”

More about Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 premiered on Netflix on July 1, while the first volume was released on the OTT giant on 27 May 2022. The second part of the sci-fi horror series' fourth season only consists of two episodes. The series is helmed by Shawn Levy and it features a big ensemble of actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and many more.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv