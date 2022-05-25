Stranger Things fans are currently gearing up for the release of the hit Netflix show's fourth season and are eagerly waiting for the volume 1 premiere on May 27. Apart from the characters and the storyline of the show, the series' iconic background score is also a popular aspect of the Millie Bobby Brown-starrer. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has now collaborated with Netflix India to bring fans a beautiful symphony of sounds, ahead of the Stranger Things release.

Ilaiyaraaja joins hands with Netflix for Stranger Things title track Indian rendition; Watch

Netflix India surprised fans on Wednesday as it shared a video featuring a group of young children excited about playing games in an arcade. However, they witness something extraordinary as they run towards Hawkins labs and chance upon an orchestra featuring Ilaiyaraaja. He leads a group of musicians with traditional Indian instruments as they transport fans to the world of Stranger Things with their unique and out-of-the-box rendition of the iconic song.

Watch the video here

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1

The upcoming Stranger Things 4 will begin six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. The upcoming season will also witness the much-loved group of friends being separated from each other for the first time as they navigate through life and high school on their own. However, some horrifying supernatural threats place a gruesome mystery before them, and if solved, will be able to ride them from the horrors of the Upside Down.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and others in pivotal roles, the Stranger Things 4 trailer piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release of volume 1. The trailer saw the group join hands to fight a battle to save Hawkins from terror. The trailer also comes with more complexities, as the only person who can save Hawkins is Eleven, and the trailer reveals that she has lost her powers. She is also seen having flashbacks of the time she was in Hawkins lab.

Watch the 'Stranger Things 4 Volume 1' trailer here:

Image: PR, Instagram/@strangerthingstv