'Stranger Things' S4 Vol 2 To 'Dhaakad': Films, Shows To Watch On OTT In July 1st Week

July is about to start within a couple of days and there is an interesting lineup of films and TV shows that will start premiering on the OTT platform. From Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 to Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and also Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj & more, here is an interesting lineup of movies and TV shows that are all set to premiere on the OTT platforms in the first week of July:

Stranger Things, S4, Vol 2

Stranger Things' fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Season 4 Volume 2, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 1, 2022, that is, coming Friday. Volume 1 of the fourth season of Stranger Things saw Eleven, who has telepathic abilities, losing her powers and during this time, Vecna continued to create havoc in the Upside Down. Now, everyone's eyes are on the upcoming episodes as fans wonder how will Hawkins win against the season's deadliest monster.

Dhaakad

After falling short of impressive feedback from the audience, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad is now set for its digital release. The film marked India's first high-budget female-led spy thriller movie. However, it faced competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and failed to mint good numbers. Dhaakad will be available on ZEE5 from 1st July 2022.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj is making its way to the digital world and is all set for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film will start streaming on the OTT platform from July 1, 2022. The biopic Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai.

The Terminal List

The wait to see The Terminal List is just a couple of days away as Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited action thriller is all set to release on July 1, 2022. Based on Jack Carr's best-selling book of the same name, The Terminal List depicts James Reece (Chris Pratt), a Navy SEAL platoon commander after his whole unit is ambushed during a crucial clandestine mission.

Venom

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and others, the 2018 action-thriller flick revolves around Eddie Brock, a struggling journalist who gets possessed by an alien symbiote, Venom after which his life takes a drastic turn. The film is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 1, 2022.

Shut Up Sona

A documentary based on the life of Sona Mohapatra, Shut Up Sona, is all set to stream on Zee5 from July 1, 2022. The movie will see the struggles of the singer and how she fought all the odds to gain a respectable position.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@strangerthingstv