Stranger Things: Sadie Sink Weighs In On Max & Lucas' Breakup; 'there Was Point Where...'

While most of the young Demogorgon-fighting Hawkins squad of Stranger Things was facing Highschool, Max Mayfield appeared aloof and disturbed. Amidst the blaring music of Kate Bush's Running Up The Hill, Sadie Sink's character was suffering much more than the trauma of witnessing her brother Billy's death at the hands of the Mind Flayer. Additionally, fans mourned the end of Max and Lucas' youthful relationship.

In any case, Lucas managed to stay beside Max, from dealing with nightmares to facing Vecna. In a recent interview, the young actor talked about the dynamics of Max and Lucas' relationship and how it changed in the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things.

Sadie Sink on Max and Lucas' breakup in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2

During her appearance on the Collider Ladies Night podcast, the 20-year-old weighed in on her thoughts on her character Max and Lucas' break-up. Stating that it is 'straightforward', Sink said, ''I think the two characters are just in such different places. Lucas is actively moving on and trying to find the new him and wanting happiness and something new and exciting and to be cool, and Max is not ready to do that. She doesn’t want to do it. She has no interest in that whatsoever.''

While Max suffered from nightmares, visual flashes of Billy's death and detachment, Lucas focused on moving forward and making something more meaningful of his time in high school after joining the basketball team. Sink further said, ''But I think the main thing is Lucas is someone who cares so much for Max and for everyone, but for Max specifically, and he sees Max in a way that I don’t think anyone else ever has seen her, and that terrifies her.''

With Lucas' help, Max managed to narrowly escape Vecna and save herself from a dreadful fate. Sink concluded, ''So probably there was a point where he was trying to pry or something. He could tell that something was wrong, and she didn’t want any part of it so he had no part of it, I guess!"

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sadie Sink talked about what Max would have written for Lucas in the goodbye letter after finding out about Vecna's curse. She responded by saying, ''She would probably express some of that care and love that she has for him in a really genuine and vulnerable way. Or maybe she’s not letting go of her values even when she’s dead, and it’s just writing on paper''.