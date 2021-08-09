'Stranger Things Season 4': Everything You Need To Know About The Plot, Cast And More!

On August 6, Stranger Things Season 4 launched a 30-second sneak-peak teaser, which confirmed that the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed show would make its return to Netflix in 2022. However, after waiting for 2 years for season 4, fans can't seem to wait and are making their own speculations as to what the new season will be like. In order to let fans draw their own conclusions for what's coming, here's everything we know about Stranger Things 4 -

Everything we know about Stranger Things Season 4

Leaving Hawkins

Stranger Things season 3 aired on Netflix in July 2019. Upon its release and the overwhelmingly positive responses the series receieved, fans were desperate for news of season 4 of Stranger Things . Netflix also revealed that season 3 had broken viewing records with 40.7 million households having watched the show in its first four days, and 18.2 million already watched the entire series within that timeframe.

The estimates were released in July 2019 itself, leading fans to have full faith that the show would indeed be renewed for a fourth season, however, no official announcement had been made. However, not long after this, in September 2019, a new season was announced. The announcement however contained no information, except the line "We're Not In Hawkins Anymore."

The Hellfire club?

In November 2019, the official Twitter account of Stranger Things' writers teased something even more exciting for the upcoming season. The show's writers shared a picture of the first page of the script from Stranger Things season 4, which featured the title of the first episode from the upcoming season. The Twitter teaser revealed that episode 1 of Stranger Things season 4 would be called, The Hellfire Club.

looking for new members... are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

Thank God Stranger Things' writers for introducing Jim Hopper!

Stranger Things season 3's explosive finale featured fan-favourite Jim Hopper being presumed dead. However, due to the character being killed off off-screen, Redditors were confident that Hopper would return. By 2020, the Duffer Brothers it seems realised that there would be no point in making the character's comeback a "big reveal," and hence, released the first official teaser featuring David Harbour aka Hopper.

The teaser revealed Hopper, as a prisoner in Russia. The teaser, released in Feb 2020, was titled 'From Russia with love…'.

An Epic fourth season?

In June 2020, David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper on the show, appeared in an interview with Deadline, where the actor revealed a few things about the upcoming season. While speaking of his character's resurrection and what fans could expect, the actor said:

Hopper is the American in that Russian prison, and to me, what happens in this season—first of all it's very epic and very big in a Stranger Things way. There's monsters, there's horrors, there's scares, there's also like great Indiana Jones-type action, but also we get to see some of Hopper's really deep backstory that we've hinted at with the boxes in season two, and I'm really excited to let people see these really deep colors in him.

Fresh new faces for Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things large ensemble cast consists of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

While we love the already existing cast members, the addition of Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman as regulars in season 3 was amazing. In November 2020, the show announced the addition of some cast members and even gave short descriptions of their characters. Check out the post below for information.

Eleven, are you listening?

In May 2021, a new trailer hinted that Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven's time at Hawkins Lab would be further explored. The show also saw the return of Matthew Modine as Dr Martin Brenner, although only in a flashback capacity. The trailer revealed several more twists the Duffer Brothers have in store for fans, since it confirmed the existence of several other children at the lab (at least before season 1), possibly with supernatural powers just like Eleven.

Stranger Things season 4 in 2022!

As mentioned previously, Netflix teased the return of Stranger Things for a season 4, once again. While the teaser consisted of glimpses for season 4, the caption read "Stranger Things returns in 2022", thereby confirming that fans would have to wait a bit longer. Well, this is all we know for now, but don't worry, we'll keep you updated in case anything new comes up!

