Stranger Things Season 4: Four Actors Join Upside-down World; Fans Scream 'OMG'

On late Wednesday night, the official social media handle of the Netflix series' Stranger Things unveiled four new characters. Interestingly, the multiple-picture post featured the actors' monochrome portrait while the caption gave a brief of the character they will be playing in the upcoming instalment. The photo featured Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien. Their portraits were upside-down, which is also one of the central themes of the series.

Stranger Things season 4 cast features new characters

The description of each character in the caption read, "Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. / Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiralling out of control. / Regina Ting Chen aka Ms. Kelly: a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most. / Grace Van Dien aka Chrissy: Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret".

As soon as the post was shared on the media feed of the Netflix series' Instagram handle, in no time, it garnered almost two million double-taps and is still counting. The majority of the commentators were surprised to know that Amybeth, an Irish actor, has joined the cast. An Instagram user wrote, "kk, i'm dead" while another asserted, " Amybeth? Are u kidding me I am screaming".

Meanwhile, another user speculated that Amybeth's Vickie has been cast opposite Maya Hawke's Robin, as in the third season Robin has revealed that she is homosexual to Steve. On the other hand, a fan added, "we are super excited!". "OMG" and "I'm Screaming" were a common sight in the comments box.

More about Stranger Things 4 release date, cast & other details

Interestingly, the makers dropped the second Stranger Things 4 teaser in May 2021. The one-minute-nine-seconds long teaser gave the audience a sneak peek into the lab where Eleven aka El was trained. The ensemble star cast of the Duffer Brothers' series features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. The release date of the upcoming instalment is yet to be announced, however, actor David Harbour had revealed that the entire schedule is expected to wrap up by August this year during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

IMAGE: STILL FROM STRANGER THINGS

