'Stranger Things' Season 4 Vol 2 Twitter Review: Fans Demand More Episodes, Hail Climax

After Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1 ended on a cliffhanger, the second part of the turbulent season is finally out. The new season will bring events to a head as Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven takes on the supernatural creature Vecna. The team of six kids reunites for a climactic ending in the two new episodes.

As soon as the new season dropped on the giant streaming platform, the excited fans could not control their curiosity and thronged to Twitter to share their favourite part of the newly released episodes. There were some who wanted to know about the fate of the kids who have now turned into adults while the others were curious to know about Vecna's takedown.

Chrissy, this is for you: Stranger Things 4 Vol 2. is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/HDLEpFaL9w — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2022

Netflix's Stranger Things season 4 Vol 2 is out

As soon as Netflix announced that the series is now streaming, fans rushed to the streamer and expressed their joy. There were even some who bombarded the micro-blogging site with spoilers, however refraining from mentioning those, take a look at how the fans have gone crazy after watching the last episodes of the series.

One of the users was impressed with actor Noah Schnapp's performance. For those unknown, he plays the role of Will in the series. "on a non-spoiler note Wills's acting is amazing in ep 8 he deserves every acting award possible," the Twitter user commented. Another fan of the series hailed Caleb McLaughlin's acting craft and wrote, "Lucas is left-handed slay #strangerthings." A third die-heart fan of the show who was excited to know about the climax, revealed how she fast-forwarded the episodes. "when you fast-forwarded stranger things vol.2 just to see who dies…oh my god! #StrangerThings," she tweeted. One of the users was slightly disappointed with the fact that there were only two finale episodes. He shared a GIF and wrote, "Two episodes!? TWO? There is no way #StrangerThings vol 2 only gave us 2 episodes?!," he commented.

Two episodes!?



TWO?



There is no way #StrangerThings vol 2 only gave us 2 episodes?! pic.twitter.com/MeGUwc6i97 — Rhian Sugden (@Rhianmarie) July 1, 2022

not spoiling anything but noah schnapp’s performance in the first ep of vol. 2 is amazing #StrangerThings — mill ! (@cinnamillie_) July 1, 2022

lucas is left handed slay #strangerthings — riss! ☼ VOL 2 SPOILERS (@stvddie) July 1, 2022

Stranger Things is literally one of the only shows where they introduce new main characters in every season and you totally love the character.



I mean Max, Robin, Eddie, Billy, Erica, Murray, Dmitri, Argyle#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 — jules🖤 (@julesarea) July 1, 2022

when you fast forwarded stranger things vol.2 just to see who dies…oh my god! #StrangerThings — ✨🌈🏳️‍🌈Leetah🏳️‍🌈🌈✨ (@chachafuq) July 1, 2022

The Duffer Brothers created spooky-horror supernatural series ran for successful 4 seasons and witnessed an amazing fan following. Not just the show, the entire star cast including, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, with Matthew Modine and Paul Reiser returned as regular cast members while Brett Gelman was promoted to series regular after featuring in the previous two seasons.

For the unversed, in total, Stranger Things season 4 is made up of nine episodes, seven of which are included in Vol 1, while two are in the latest part of Volume 2. Despite there being fewer episodes, the runtimes keep the viewers glued for hours, with episode 8 lasting almost an hour and a half, and episode 9 being the length of a full movie.

Earlier, the makers had released the trailer of the second part that teased overwhelming odds as the battle against Vecna turned explosive. Eleven decides to save her friends, therefore going against Matthew Modine, who tells her that she is yet not ready for the war.

IMAGE: Instagram/StrangerThingsTV