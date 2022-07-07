‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Defends Vecna's Atrocities In Season 4; 'I Love Him'

Stranger Things season 4 has been regarded as the darkest chapter of the iconic Netflix show, owing to its unforgiving villain Vecna who invades the mind of its victims and distorts their bodies. While Vecna may have wronged many with his atrocities, actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who brought the character to life, doesn't feel so.

In a conversation with Variety, Jamie mentioned that his character had more 'humanity than perhaps any others' despite his murderous pursuits. He added that he sees Vecna as a 'point of conflict' in the show rather than a 'villain'. Jamie also mentioned how Eleven took away everything from him, thereby making him extremely 'enraged and hate-fuelled'.

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell defends Vecna's atrocities in season 4

"I understand him, and I love him. And I relate to him," Jamie told the publication and added that his character had more humanity than any other before he transformed into Vecna. "He grew up in an environment where his father murdered a civilian and a civilian family on the orders of people he never knew, who were presenting themselves as these upstanding citizens. In whose eyes are they upstanding? I'm still angry about it now!" Jamie added.

He also blamed Millie Bobby Brown's El for sending him to the Upside Down, and taking away 'everything he possibly could have had'. "That is enraging. It's more than that – it's hate-fueling. It's irritating. It's actually really irritating," he mentioned.

Jamie concluded by mentioning that Vecna still has humanity left in him, despite being in the Upside Down for so long. "Sometimes if we hold on to things for too long, they become consuming – really, really consuming – and I feel like that's where he’s gotten to, he's in this consuming state," he noted.

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered in two instalments, with the latest one coming out on July 1. The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BOWERJAMIE)