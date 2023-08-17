Last Updated:

Streaming On OTT: Guns And Gulaabs To AP Dhillon, Titles To Binge-watch This Weekend

From AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind to Guns & Gulaabs, take a look at films, movies and K-Dramas that will be streaming this week. 

 Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Guns & Gulaabs stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The show will stream on Netflix from August 18.

Titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, the docu-series focuses on the life of  AP Dhillon. It will stream on August 18 from Amazon Prime Video.

Mask Girl is  a black comedy series.  It deals with Kim Mo-mi, an office worker who leads a double life as a masked broadcast jockey. It will start streaming on August 18.

Kim So-hye stars in the sports drama My Lovely Boxer as Lee Kwon-sook, a boxer who disappears before the most important match of her career. It will be released on KBS2 on August 20.

The second season of the romantic drama Fuh Se Fantasy will be released on August 18. 

