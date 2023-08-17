Streaming On OTT: Guns And Gulaabs To AP Dhillon, Titles To Binge-watch This Weekend

Quick links:
From AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind to Guns & Gulaabs, take a look at films, movies and K-Dramas that will be streaming this week.
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Guns & Gulaabs stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The show will stream on Netflix from August 18.
Titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, the docu-series focuses on the life of AP Dhillon. It will stream on August 18 from Amazon Prime Video.
Mask Girl is a black comedy series. It deals with Kim Mo-mi, an office worker who leads a double life as a masked broadcast jockey. It will start streaming on August 18.
Kim So-hye stars in the sports drama My Lovely Boxer as Lee Kwon-sook, a boxer who disappears before the most important match of her career. It will be released on KBS2 on August 20.