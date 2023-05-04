Succession Music Composer Opens Up On Series' Finale: It’s A Huge Episode

Succession’s music composer Nicholas Britell recently revealed the length of the finale episode of the show. The critically acclaimed HBO show is slated to end after the run of its fourth season. Six out of the ten Succession Season 4 episodes have been released so far.

Britell spoke with Variety about the show. During the conversation, he revealed that the length of the finale will mirror the length of a movie. “It’s 90 minutes. It’s a huge episode, like a movie,” said Nichalos Britell.

The final episode of Succession will be directed by the series’ executive producer Mark Mylod. It is slated to release on May 28 on the Memorial Day Weekend. Currently, in the show, Logan Roy’s sudden death has left the company in the hands of his sons Kendall Roy and Roman Roy. With Logan passing away with a deal to sell the company to the tech billionaire Lukas Matsson still in the middle, Roman and Kendall are grieving as they work to maintain the company. It still remains to be seen whether the sale of Waystar Royco will go through, as Matsson and the Roy brothers do not see eye-to-eye.

More about Succession

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and comes from executive producers Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), actor-comedian Will Ferrell, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, and Will Tracy. It features actors Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron.

Nicholas Britell scored an Emmy in 2019 in the Original Title Theme Music category for Succession. He will also be eligible for his work on Succession in the Emmys 2023, and is expected to receive the nomination in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) category. He has also scored the soundtrack for Disney+ series, Andor.