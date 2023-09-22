Sultan Of Delhi Trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy Starrer Explores Gritty City Of 60s

The makers of Sultan of Delhi released the official trailer of the web series earlier today. It is a period crime drama set in Delhi of 1960s. The series is created by filmmaker Milan Luthria of The Dirty Picture fame.

3 things you need to know

Sultan of Delhi is based on Arnab Ray’s bestselling book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension

The series marks the debut OTT venture for Milan Luthria.

Sultan of Delhi is slated to release on October 13.

Sultan of Delhi is set in the 1960s

Set in the 1960s, Sultan of Delhi promises to capture both the glamorous side of showbiz as well as the gritty gangster mafia rising in the era. Unlike most of the gangster dramas that are set against the backdrop of Mumbai or states like UP or Bihar, Sultan of Delhi is set in Delhi. The show begins around the partition days, when our protagonists find themselves in Delhi, trying to survive.

The show’s cast features a blend of seasoned stalwarts and promising young actors. Vinay Pathak is cast as Jagan Seth, a powerful Mafia figure, while Tahir Raj Bhasin plays one of the rising gangsters who go on to become one of Jagan's most trusted men.

The series marks Milan Luthria's OTT debut

Anupriya Goenka plays the mafia figure’s mistress, a femme fatale prototype. Mouni Roy makes a brief appearance in the trailer. By the looks of it, the Brahmastra actor seems to be playing a cabaret dancer who is also somehow deeply entrenched in the underworld. Actresses like Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada also appear briefly in the trailer.

Sultan of Delhi will mark the OTT debut for filmmaker Milan Luthria who has made 10 films to date, including films like The Dirty Picture & Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Milan Luthria last directed the 2021 film Tadap, which marked the acting debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Sultan of Delhi begins streaming on October 13.