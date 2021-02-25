Sumeet Vyas Hints At Third Season Of TVF's 'Permanent Roommates' & 'Tripling'

TVF's Permanent Roommates and Tripling are some of the earliest web series to have released in the Indian digital space. They received a lot of love from the audiences because of its fun and hilarious plot. Both these shows have two seasons so far and fans of these shows have been anticipating updates on the third season. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the star cast member of these shows Sumeet Vyas opens up whether is there a third season in store or not.

Also read | Rochelle Rao About Her Digital Debut With Abhay Deol: 'Super-excited For The Big Step'

Also read | What Time Does '1962: The War In The Hills' Release On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Sumeet Vyas on the third season of TVF's Permanent Roommates and Triplings

In the interview, Sumeet said that they really want to make the third season of these shows. He also said that the shows' creator Anurabh is in talks with other people at TVF and they have been discussing how to make this happen. Vyas also said that the people involved in the making of these shows are at different places in their professional space. Hence, it will be a task to bring all of them together and make a script as well. Sumeet also hoped that an announcement can be made at the end of the year.

Permanent Roommates is a 2014 romantic comedy that revolves around a couple who is in a long-distance relationship for three years. They are also at an age where their parents expect them to get married. It starred Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in lead roles. TVF Tripling is a 2016 series that tells the story of three siblings who embark on a journey to find themselves. This lands them in many tricky situations which are absolutely hilarious. Along with Vyas, it starred Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Nidhi Bisht, Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel in prominent roles. Both of these series are available for streaming on YouTube.

Sumeet Vyas' shows and movies

Vyas has starred in several popular shows and movies. Some of his notable works are English Vinglish, Love Per Square Foot, Unpaused and Made in China. On the small screen was a part of several serials like 1962: The War In the Hills, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, and Stories by Rabindranath Tagore.

Also read | Permanent Roommates Actor Sumeet Vyas Makes His Instagram Account Private, Read More

Also read | Sumeet Vyas Reveals Details About His Next Web Series Based On Indo-China War

Image courtesy- @sumeetvyas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.