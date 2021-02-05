'Summer House' Star Kyle Cooke Opens Up About Marriage Rumours With Amanda Batula

There have been many rumours and speculation going around about Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula tying the knot on Summer House. The couple has been rather open about their relationship on social media posting pictures of themselves together several times. The rumours of their marriage have become even stronger since the preview of the fifth season of Summer House has been out. Kyle has recently spoken up on these rumours and addressed briefly about the turn of events. Here is what he said, along with more details about the couple.

Kyle Cooke opens up on marriage rumours

Cooke had recently given an interview to E! News and talked about deciding to postpone a “big celebration” with their immediate family and friends, but didn’t quite speak on whether he and Amanda have been legally married yet. He simply told to “wait and see” in Summer House to know whether they have actually gotten married or not. He revealed that they certainly considered getting married recently, having been engaged for more than two years. He also talked about how their wedding was previously postponed and added that the entire process of delay had been “stressful”.

ALSO READ: What Time Does The Last Paradiso Release On Netflix? Know About Riccardo Scamarcio Starrer

Kyle had posted last year on his Instagram account about how their wedding had gotten postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Posting a picture of both of them on their first date in New York City since the lockdown, he revealed that they were supposed to get married the previous night, but have instead been spending time together after it got postponed. He also talked about how the tough times have made him “appreciate” Amanda’s presence and expressed his love for her in the end. Both of them have continued to post about each other on social media, while the rumours of their marriage have only increased.

ALSO READ: 'Summer House' Fame Hannah Berner Spills The Beans About Her 15-year Older Boyfriend

While it is still unclear whether the couple has been married, Summer House is expected to reveal what has really happened. The show will be premiering shortly and their fans will get the answer quite soon. The show will premier at 9 pm in their local time zone on Bravo TV.

ALSO READ: Summer House: Are Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Still Dating? Deets Inside

ALSO READ: 'Peaky Blinders' Makers Deny Rumours That Said Rowan Atkinson Would Play Hitler

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.