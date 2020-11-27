Sumukhi Suresh On 'cloud Nine' As 'Pushpavalli' Bags 3 Awards At Istanbul Film Awards

Pushpavalli actor Sumukhi Suresh is currently basking in the success of her comedy-drama series. The show recently bagged not one but three honourable accolades at the Istanbul Film Awards. Taking to Twitter, actor Sumukhi expressed her happiness saying that she is literally on cloud nine.

Sumukhi Suresh expresses her happiness

The winning-poster shared by her features a close-up photo of the star with a string of leaves passing through her eyes. The series Pushpavalli won the award for the categories Best Series, Best Actress and Best Female Director. While sharing the news she wrote,

Pushpavalli won the Istanbul Film Awards for Best Series, Best Female Director and Best Actress. Istanbul is in Turkey. We are in cloud number nine. Just like Bryan Adams Finally, we also have that fancy golden kadi patha on our poster woohooo!

Sumukhi also went on to thank the writers of the show. Along with it, she gave a ‘bone-crushing hug’ to the director of the show. From thanking the OTT platform to appreciating fans she went on and on.

Special love for the writers of Naveen Richard and Sumaira Shaik. Kuman Shivam Ayesha Nair and yours truly. A bone crushing hug to champion director Debbie Rao, which she can complain about later. And a heartfelt thank you to Amazon Prime for letting us the way we are as a show.

About the show Pushpavalli

The plot of the series chronicles the life of Pushpavalli who meets the charming Nikhil Rao at an organic food convention. She immediately falls in love with him. Pushpavalli cannot get him out of her mind and follows Nikhil to Bangalore and begins working with her friend to be close to him. In season 2 of the show, fans saw Pushpavalli being engaged to Vidyuth. She takes this step only to seek revenge from Nikhil. She shifts back to Bangalore again to spend time with her fiance. However, her real intention is to gain Nikhil’s trust once again but only to betray him and take revenge. The show has garnered 7.4 stars on IMDb.

