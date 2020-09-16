Sumukhi Suresh Shares Valuable Insights On How To Be A Judge On Comicstaan

Comedy series Comicstaan Tamil recently released on September 11. This time, the makers of the show have brought a new twist to the show. Rajmohan Arumugam, who is one of the judges of the show, stated that he's confident that this comedy-series will open doors and encourage more local comics.

Earlier today, Amazon released a hilarious video where the judges of the series are already seen having a great time; after a while, Sumukhi joins them. Read on:

Sumukhi Suresh gives highlights on becoming a judge on Comicstaan

Amazon Prime is back with the comedy series for those who want to have a great laugh. The comedy series has Tamil's top three comedians Praveen Kumar, Karthik Kumar, and Rajmohan Arumugam mentor the selected contestants. All of them compete in the eight episodes to become the king or queen in the Tamil stand up scene.

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), the show Comicstaan Tamil has been helmed by Arjun Karthikeyan and written by D. Jai Adhitya, and Mervyn Rozario.

Comicstaan Tamil promo

On September 3, 2020, Praveen Kumar shared the new trailer of Comicstaan Tamil on his Facebook wall. The video starred the judges Rajmohan, Karthik Kumar with Praveen. The trailer of the show gave a glimpse of the performance of six contestants on Comicstaan Tamil. In the backdrop, one can also be heard narrating that in the new season, the comedian will perform a specific genre in each episode. While the judges are all praises for the contestants, the audiences are also in splits.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Rajmohan Arumugam, one of the judges of the show, recently launched his own YouTube channel. The motivational speaker regularly shares videos on socially relevant issues. As of now, he has shared more than 42 videos, with the very recent one being on September 9. His YouTube channel has hit 94K subscribers.

