'Sunflower': Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Revealed About Sunil Grover Starrer Series

After leaving the viewers in awe of him with his exceptional performance as Gurpal Chauhan in Amazon Prime Video's controversial series, Tandav, popular comedian Sunil Grover is all set to give his fans a rib-tickling experience with his upcoming series, Sunflower. Ever since the makers of the much-awaited series dropped the trailer of this crime-thriller comedy series on YouTube last month, there has been a lot of buzz around this Vikas Bahl directorial. Thus, read on to know all the details about the web series, including the Sunflower release date, storyline and more.

Sunflower release date, cast, plot and other details revealed

Ahead of Sunflower's release date, the makers of this Sunil Grover-starrer have been teasing its release by sharing several character posters of the star cast on social media, as well as some quirky "Sunflower" quizzes. The trailer of this comedy web series gives fans a peek into Sunflower's world, which is "set in a middle-class housing society full of quirky characters". However, their lives turn topsy-turvy when a mysterious death takes place and all of them come under the police's scanner. The murder mystery will be unveiled on June 11, 2021, with the premiere of all the Sunflower episodes.

Where to watch Sunflower?

Sunflower is all set to premiere and will exclusively stream on the streaming giant, Zee5

More about the "Sunflower" web series

Alongside Sunil Grover in the lead role, the cast of Sunflower also boasts of Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Sonal Jha, Shonali Nagrani and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The Queen director Vikas Bahl has not only helmed this web series but has also penned its screenplay. While the Bharat actor plays the main suspect of the murder, Sonu Singh, Ranvir will be seen essaying the role of the police inspector who's in charge of the case. The series has also been co-directed by Rahul Sengupta, along with Vikas. The official synopsis of Sunflower's plot on Zee5's website reads: "When Mr. Kapoor of Sunflower society is found dead, the cops arrive and interrogate the neighbours. In a society full of quirky characters, who must have killed Kapoor and why?".

Watch the trailer of 'Sunflower' on YouTube below:

