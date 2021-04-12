'Sunflower' Teaser Out: Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey Starrer Series To Premiere On Zee5

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover will topline the upcoming web series Sunflower for ZEE5. Billed as a situational crime-comedy, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co.

ZEE5 unveiled the teaser on Monday and captioned it as, "A bittersweet story about to bloom. #Sunflower coming soon." The video shows the flower booming with the star cast names appearing on the side. The background music totally added intrigue and left fans wanting for more.

Vikas Bahl has written the script and will co-direct the show with Rahul Sengupta, ZEE5 said in a statement. The series revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower which is filled with quirky characters. The cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna, and Ashwin Kaushal.

Grover, who has featured in movies such as Gabbar Is Back, Bharat, and Pataakha, hopes that the audiences will be able to relate to the show's story. "The conceptualisation of the web series is extremely top-notch. Mixing crime with comedy is an exciting genre to work with. The characters are the most interesting part of the narrative, the audience will relate to their stories for sure," the 43-year-old actor said.



Sunflower started production in November last year and is expected to hit the screens this month.

(With PTI Inputs)