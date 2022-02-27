Fans will witness Suniel Shetty's never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming web series Invisible Woman. Helmed by Tamil director Rajesh M Selva. The project marks Shetty's entry into the digital space, and the actor has been teasing the project by dropping BTS stills from sets. Weeks after sharing his first look from Invisible Woman, the Hera Pheri actor shared another intense picture of him donning a salt and pepper beard with long hair.

His photo was accompanied by a caption about focusing on what one has. Netizens went gaga over his intense avatar and dropped comments like "What a look sir," "nice look Anna," among others. Other celebrities like Mahima Chaudhry and Maniesh Paul also lauded Suniel's look. Even Suneil's daughter Athiya gave shoutout to her father's look on social media.

Suniel Shetty flaunts his intense avatar in BTS picture from Invisible Woman

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 27, the superstar dropped the picture where he could be seen looking down with a red light striking his face. In the caption, he mentioned, "Focus on what you do have !!#BehindtheScenes on the sets of #invisiblewoman @yoodleefilms @saregama_official." Take a look.

Fans hailed the actor after witnessing his intense look and dropped comments like, "what a look sir", "Sir looking so wonderful," "Superb Anna," "Action hero of Bollywood," among other things. Apart from fans, actor Mahima Chaudhry, Vikrant Singh, hairstylist Aalim Hakim among others reacted with emoticons. Maniesh Paul also wrote, "Zabardast" with a fire emoticon.

The thriller series is being bankrolled by Saregama India's film vertical Yoodlee Films and also stars Esha Deol in a pivotal role. Tamil director Rajesh M Selva is also known for directing the 2015 action thriller film Thoongaa Vanam as well as Kadaram Kondan among others.

In an earlier conversation with PTI, Shetty spoke about being part of the series which is set to offer an entirely new experience to the audience.

He said, "A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of ‘Invisible Woman’ immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee to bring this show to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this.''

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUNIEL.SHETTY)