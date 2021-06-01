Sunil Grover Says He Has '20 Filters' In His Brain After The Tandav Controversy

Actor Sunil Grover, during an interview, revealed that he has 20 filters in his brain, after the web series Tandav received backlash from the audience. The filters are present so that he does not hurt anybody’s sentiments with his words or his work like he did during the Tandav row. Grover was an integral part of the web series Tandav.

During the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that he has tried to choose projects that are safe and will never hurt anyone’s sentiments. The actor said that with social media and other reasons people react to many things and nobody has control over it. He added that it is a creative expression and how people will react to it cannot be known.

Tandav is a political thriller web series that revolves around the power struggle that unfolds after the death of the Prime Minister. The show had an ensemble cast of actors which included Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, and many more. Sunil Grover played the role of Gurpal Singh who was the right-hand man of Samar Pratap Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan. Grover received lots of praises for his work in the series.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the show faced a lot of backlash as it allegedly hurt the sentiments of a section of people. A section of the audience thought that the Hindu god and goddesses were ridiculed by the makers through the show. Ali Abbas Zafar posted an apology on his social media account after the Tandav Row and wrote that he would like to apologise on behalf of the cast and crew of Tandav. He also mentioned that they did not want to intentionally hurt the sentiments of people from any section of society and that the web series is a work of fiction.

Sunil Grover's latest venture is the thriller comedy web series called Sunflower which will release on June 11 on ZEE5. The story of Sunflower revolves around the murder of a resident of the fictional colony Sunflower. Sunil Grover will be seen essaying the role of Sonu, a confused and clueless character who due to his actions will get tangled in the investigation and will be perceived as the prime suspect. The web series will feature actors like Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadha, Girish Kulkarni, and Sonal Jha in pivotal roles.

